Niagara Falls man arrested for online luring of a child

Niagara Police have arrested a man after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Not many details about the incident have been released but police say the arrest came after an investigation into the online luring of someone under the age of 18.

51 year old Charles Zarb from Niagara Falls has been arrested and is facing a charge of luring a child, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Zarb will appear in court tomorrow March 16.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.