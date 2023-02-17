Niagara Falls man arrested in drug bust

Police seized almost $7,000 worth of drugs after a search of homes in the area of Morrison Street and Chrysler Avenue and Victoria Avenue and Jepson Street

The drugs found in the search yesterday include fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine.

Police also seized $2,900 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Forty-seven-year-old Nicholas Roditis is facing numerous drug charges:

• Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

• Fail to comply with probation order

Roditis is scheduled to appear in court April 20.