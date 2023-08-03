Niagara Falls man arrested in online luring investigation

An undercover online luring investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Niagara Falls man.

Niagara officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Niagara Falls, and seized several electronic devices used in the offence.

As a result of this investigation, Jeffrey Sims, a 42-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested.

He is facing multiple charges, including luring a child online to facilitate sex, luring a child online to make child pornography, and exposure to a person under 16-years of age.

Sims is currently being held in police custody.