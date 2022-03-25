Niagara Falls man charged after allegedly breaching court order and threatening with knife

A 31 year old Niagara Falls man is facing a long list of charges after police uncovered a machete and other weapons.

On March 19th, officers responded to a breach of release conditions call in Fort Erie.

Officers arrived on scene in the area of Niagara Boulevard and Bertie Street to find a male suspect was violating court ordered release conditions not to be in the area.

Further investigation also determined that the suspect was alleged to have been involved in an altercation that involved him making threats using a knife the same day in the Gorham Road and Dominion Road area.

The suspect had fled the property on foot shortly before officers arrived.

Police arrested him a short distance away near Lewis Street and Kee Lane.

He was arrested for failing to comply with a release order, however a search of the suspect uncovered a switch blade knife, two Glock style semi-automatic pellet handguns, an axe machete, a knife and black sheath, a small quantity of suspected cocaine, a suspected stolen “Preferred Customer Card”.

31 year old Michael Vincent McGuire of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats, Assault, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

McGuire remains in police custody.

Police say further charges are anticipated. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1022300.