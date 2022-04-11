Niagara Falls man charged after attempted abduction at cheer competition

Niagara Police have arrested a man after an attempted abduction in Niagara Falls.

NRP say it happened this weekend at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre where they were holding the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships.

A coach saw a man approach a 9 year old girl and try to take her from the building.

The coach stepped in but shortly after the man tried to take a 10 year old girl.

The suspect then fled the scene as he saw a group of concerned coaches approaching him.

After an investigation, and help from the child abuse unit, police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him when he returned to work the following day.

19 year old Rodney Kwadjo Ababio has been charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14.

The Niagara Falls native is employed by a third party vendor at a food service station at the conventions centre.

Neither child was physically injured. The suspect and the child victims were not known to each other.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.

2022-36578

