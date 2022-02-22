Niagara Falls man charged after break and enter at the Lake House restaurant

A Niagara Falls man has been charged after a break and enter at the Lake House restaurant.

On January 27th someone smashed the front door of the restaurant before going inside to steal items from the fridge and damaging the cash register.

During the investigation officers found out that the vehicle the suspect was driving was also stolen.

32 year old Jeremy Boyer has been arrested and charges with two counts of break enter and commit to a non dwelling as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Boyer is in custody awaiting a court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1022200.