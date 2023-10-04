Niagara Falls man charged after cyclist killed this summer

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man after a cyclist was struck and killed this summer in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The incident happened back on July 13 as an 84 year old man was cycling on East West Line near Concession 2 Road.

Police say Nestor Chemerika was struck by a truck that left the scene.

Chemerika suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

Yesterday NRP officers arrested 37 year old Richard Alan Moore from Niagara Falls.

He has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death and careless driving causing death.

Detectives are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009089.