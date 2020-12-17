Niagara Falls man charged after packages stolen from a home

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after packages were stolen from a home.

Police were called to the Dorchester Road and Dolphin Street area just before 8:30 a.m. yesterday morning.

Through investigation they were able to locate a suspect nearby, leading to the arrest of 34 year old Shawn Harrington.

He faces charges including theft and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The packages were returned to the rightful owner.