Niagara Falls man charged after reports of a robbery at gas station

A man has been arrested following reports of a robbery at a Niagara Falls gas station.

Officers were called to the Stanley Ave and North Street area on Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

They were told a man entered the gas station, attempted to steal several items, and threatened the clerk with a knife when he was confronted before fleeing.

Officers tracked down a suspect and arrested 33 year old Justin Crossley of Niagara Falls.

He has been charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.