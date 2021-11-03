Niagara Falls man charged in fatal Niagara-On-The-Lake crash from August

A Niagara Falls man has been charged after a fatal crash in Niagara-On-The-Lake near the end of August.

Niagara Regional Police arrested 39 year old Dimitris Marianos this morning and charged him with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The crash on August 28th in the Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road area claimed the life of a 19 year old woman.

The collision happened as a 19 year old man driving a Subaru Impreza tried to turn onto Line 6 Road. A northbound Audi R8 driven by Marianos was travelling on Line 6 at the time.

The driver of the Subaru was seriously injured while Marianos and a 36 year old passenger in the Audi suffered minor injuries.