Niagara Falls man charged with 8 counts of break and enter

A 42 year old Niagara Falls man has been arrested as part of an investigation in to several break and enters in the city.

Niagara Regional Police say a suspect targeted stand alone homes, condos, and apartments. The suspect was witnessed entering multi-unit residential buildings and then picking door locks to get into individual homes.

Investigators arrested Justin Ambursley on Monday and obtained a search warrant for his home in the Buckley Avenue and Crawford Road Place area.

The search revealed evidence related to break and enters dating back to March of last year and a set of brass knuckles.

Ambursley has been charged with 8 counts of break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.