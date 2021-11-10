Niagara Falls man charged with assault with a weapon and forcible confinement

A Niagara Falls man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home in the Ontario Ave and Seneca Street area Monday around 8 p.m.

Officials say the victim was leaving the home of an acquaintance when an altercation took place and the suspect used a weapon to corner the victim and keep them there.

The victim had minor cuts to the face.

The NRP report states the victim was eventually allowed to leave, but the suspect threatened them with what the victim believed was a gun.

Police were able to secure a search warrant for the home and discovered it was actually a pistol style pellet gun.

Officers have arrested and charged 28 year old Sandro Tomazinic with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, forcible confinement, robbery, use of an imitation firearm during an offence, and failure to comply with a release order.