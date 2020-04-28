Niagara Falls man charged with careless driving after crash between pick-up truck and motorcycle

A driver is facing charges after a crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck sent a Niagara Falls man to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened yesterday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Drummond Road and Dunn Street.

The 61 year old motorcyclist was taken to an out of region trauma centre while the 70 year old driver of the truck, also from Niagara Falls, was unharmed.

The driver of the truck has been charged with Careless Driving.

Damage to the truck is pegged at $4,000 while the motorcycle sustained $8,000 in damage.