Niagara Falls man charged with impaired after collision with ebike

Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection to a collision between an ebike and a minivan last night in Niagara Falls.

It happened on Kalar Road between Beaverdams Road and Paddock Trail Drive.

The 56 year old driver of the ebike was rushed to hospital and transferred to an out of region trauma centre with what was believed to be life threatening injuries, he's since been upgraded.

Police have charged 56 year old Carl Henry Dunn of Niagara Falls with impaired driving.

Dunn was released from custody with a 90-day licence suspension a future court date.

The investigation remains ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact police.