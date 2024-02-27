Niagara Falls man charged with luring a minor

A Niagara Falls man has been charged with luring a minor.

Niagara Regional Police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began the investigation this month and on Monday they raided a home in Niagara Falls.

Detectives seized a number of electronic devices and arrested a 60 year old man.

Gil Manuel Massa has been charged with Luring a Child via Telecommunication to facilitate Sexual Interference, and three counts of Exposure to a Person Under 16 years of age.

Police are reminding parents that many offenders attempt to lure children behind an anonymous accounts on different platforms.

For more information on how parents and guardians can keep children safe online CLICK HERE