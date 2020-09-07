Niagara Falls man dead in motorcycle crash

A 53 year old Niagara Falls man is dead after a serious collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Robinson Street in the Falls.

Upon arrival emergency crews found the motorcyclist had suffered life threatening injuries and he was rushed to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Niagara Police say a vehicle, driven by a 52 year old Niagara Falls man was attempting to turn left on Robinson when the crash took place.

The driver was not hurt in the collison.

NRP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has video or dash cam footage to contact police.