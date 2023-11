A 37-year-old Niagara Falls man is facing first-degree murder charges related to a June shooting in Aurora.

Police say officers who responded to the shooting around noon on June 12th found a man and a woman who had been shot.

A 38-year-old man died at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Michael Magee from Niagara Falls was charged in connection with the killing.