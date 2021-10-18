Niagara Falls man facing aggravated assault charge following stabbing incident

A 44 year old Niagara Falls man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an incident over the weekend.

Police were told a 38 year old man was walking his dog in the Drummond Road and Taylor Street area Saturday night when a driver pulled up beside him and got out of the vehicle.

The two men began an argument that escalated when the 44 year old driver allegedly stabbed the other man.

The victim was able to call out for help and the suspect fled the area.

Officers located Joshua D. Anderson and arrested him. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.