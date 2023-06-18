Niagara Falls man facing charges for allegedly uttering threats

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after allegedly uttering threats when asked to leave the building he was in.

Niagara Officers were called to a residential building in the area of Buchanan Avenue and Kitchener Street in Niagara Falls just after 3pm on Saturday.

Due to the nature of the threats, the area was contained by Emergency Task Unit officers.

Negotiators were also called out to assist.

After approximately 5 hours, the male surrendered himself to police.

35 year old Kidus Dawit of Niagara Falls is charged with Uttering Threats, and Failure to Comply with Probation.

Dawit is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later today.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1009994.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).