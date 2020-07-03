Niagara Falls man facing charges in theft of catalytic converters

Two men, including one from Niagara Falls are facing charges after Hamilton police found $10,000 worth of stolen property linked to some break and enters in Stoney Creek.

Police have been investigating tips about the theft of catalytic converters on large vehicles, power tools and equipment including riding lawn mowers.

Hamilton police along with officers from Halton identified two suspects and arrested the pair last Friday.

36 year old James McGowan of Niagara Falls is charged with two counts of break and enter and possession of burglary tools. Another 36 year old from Waterford was arrested with him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators anticipate further charges.



