Niagara Falls man facing child luring charges


A Niagara Falls man has been arrested and charged with luring a child.

The Niagara Police Internet Child Exploitation unit says 42 year old Michael Joseph Brandauer has been arrested after an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

Brandauer is facing charges for luring a child and possession of child pornography.

He is being held for a bail hearing tomorrow.

