Niagara Falls man facing child pornography charges

A Niagara Falls man is facing child pornography charges.

Niagara Regional Police officers arrested 38 year old Bradley David Bint yesterday, charging him with possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He has a bail hearing scheduled for later today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009128.
 

