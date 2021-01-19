Niagara Falls man facing child pornography charges
A Niagara Falls man is facing child pornography charges.
Niagara Regional Police officers arrested 38 year old Bradley David Bint yesterday, charging him with possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He has a bail hearing scheduled for later today.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009128.
-
Integrity Commissioner Report/Women in Politics Face Nasty On Line Attacks/HarassmentMatt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor regarding integrity commissioner's report for code of conduct
-
Reduced Pfizer Shipments Result in Change to Niagara's Vaccine PlanMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health regarding lack of vaccine roll out in Niagara and Niagara's new vaccine plan in light of reduced Pfizer vaccine shipment
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Simcoe mother fined $880 for dropping kids off with grandparents for babysitting. B.C. billionaire given the green light to sue Twitter over 'Pizzagate' tweets.