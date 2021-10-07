Niagara Falls man facing two charges of assaulting a police officer

A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after police say he spat at an officer and resisted arrest.

A Niagara Regional Police officer was conducting a traffic stop for a possible impaired driver last night just after 8:30 p.m. when the officer was approached by an unknown man.

Officials say the man was filming and swearing at the officer.

The man was cautioned against obstructing the investigation and told to move back, but instead officials say he spat in the officer's face.

When the officer told the man he was under arrest he resisted and made his way to the plaza on the southeast corner of Lundy's Lane and Kalar Road.

Back up was called in, but the report states the man continued to resist arrest.

The man was eventually handcuffed, but officers say he continue to struggle and refused to be placed into a cruiser, including kicking an officer in the chest and trying to prevent the doors from being closed.

45 year old William Bradley Prentice has been charged with obstructing a police officer, two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and breach of probation.