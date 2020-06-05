Niagara Falls man gets one whopping 407 ETR bill

A Niagara Falls man, who used the 407 toll highway while operating a home renovation business in the Toronto area years ago, is in shock after receiving a bill for nearly $28,000.

Ed Sarmento tells CTV News Toronto “I don’t know where they get the $27,892 amount.

Sarmento says he was aware he had an old bill relating to a company vehicle registered in his name, but blames a former partner for the high cost, noting his partner took the toll road a lot and never told me.

Kevin Sack, the vice president of communications with 407 ETR says they reviewed Sarmento’s account and found during 2010 to 2012 there were almost 800 trips that were never paid for, 39 bills were sent over 10 years to him, as well as 10 notices that the unpaid bill would result in him not being able to renew his licence sticker, which happened.

Sarmento has since negotiated a settlement with the operator of the toll road.