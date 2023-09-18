Niagara Falls man now missing for 12 days

Niagara Police continue to ask for the public's help finding a missing man in Niagara Falls.

31-year-old Joel Mills was last seen on September 6th, in the area of Jepson Street.

He is described as white, 6’0” tall, 200lbs, with red curly hair, and red facial hair.

Both police and Mills' family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Mills is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.