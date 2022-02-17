Niagara Falls man robbed trying to make a Facebook Marketplace sale

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after Facebook Marketplace sale went bad.

Police say a man was selling an iPhone on the social media site and was contacted by another man that wanted to buy it.

They two met near Winston Street and Warden Avenue in Niagara Falls Tuesday afternoon.

When the two met the buyer pulled out a knife demanding the phone and ran off.

The suspect is described as Black, 30 years old, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a dark coloured toque, blue surgical mask, dark green winter jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured pants, and was carrying a duffle bag/backpack.

He was last seen running eastbound on Winston Street towards Dorchester Road.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information, who may have been in the area, or anyone who may have video surveillance is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009994.