Niagara Falls man suffers life threatening injuries after crash in Fort Erie

A 54 year old is in critical condition following a serious crash in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened just after 4 pm yesterday on Ridgeway Road near Lynwood Lane.

A grey Toyota Corolla and a Ford Mustang collided head on sending a Niagara Falls man to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.

49-year-old man from Oakville was also taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the Toyota was heading south at a high rate of speed and hit the ford and a parked car.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are trying to figure out what lead up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008389.