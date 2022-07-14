Niagara Falls man turns himself in after fatal collision

A man is facing charges after a woman was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month.

Back on July 2nd a woman was crossing the intersection of Welland Street and Willoughby Drive in Chippawa when she was hit by a pickup truck and died at the hospital.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit were able to identify a male suspect.

Niagara Falls native Chris Spagnol turned himself in to police today.

He has been charged with Fail to report an accident and careless driving causing death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009433.