Niagara Falls man undecided how to spend lotto win

A Niagara Falls has won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Ronald Dell of Niagara Falls is celebrating after winning an ONTARIO 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the January 5, 2022 draw.

He says he is a regular lottery player. "I checked my ticket on OLG.ca and I was excited when I saw that I won. I had to check a couple times before I believed it."

"I am happy! I am still undecided how I will use this win," he smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stanley's Convenience on Heritage Drive in Niagara Falls.