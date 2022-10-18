Niagara Falls Marathon returns after pandemic break with 2500 runners taking part this Sunday

Thousands of runners will be in Niagara this Sunday for the Niagara Falls Marathon.

Voted one of the most scenic marathons in Canada, the Niagara Parkway will serve as the primary race route, with over 2,500 participants currently registered to compete.

The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier event.

New this year, due to border restrictions, will be that the start and finish line will now take place at the Toronto Power Station, in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

There are a number of road closures planned for Sunday - starting at 5 a.m. - to accommodate the race including the Niagara Parkway closed from Thompson Road, Fort Erie, to Upper Rapids Boulevard.

It will be reopened as participants pass by each adjoining intersection.

Northbound lanes of the Niagara Parkway from Upper Rapids Boulevard to Fraser Hill, Niagara Falls, will be closed from 5 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m.; while Southbound lanes will remain open, to allow opposing traffic.

There are also changes to parking.