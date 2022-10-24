Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati re-elected for another term
Voters in Niagara Falls have given Jim Diodati another term as Mayor.
Diodati was first elected in the 2010 municipal election, defeating incumbent mayor Ted Salci.
Prior to his election, Diodati served on the Niagara Falls City Council for two terms.
There are three new faces on city council.
Mona Patel, Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg, and Tony Baldinelli will join Mike Strange, Lori Lococo, Victor Pietrangelo, Wayne Campbell, and Wayne Thomson in the council chambers.
The three regional council positions we won by Kim Craitor, Joyce Morocco, and Bob Gale.
