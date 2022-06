Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is going for his fourth term in office.

He'll seek re-election in this fall's municipal election.

Diodati admits he wasn't planning on running, but a couple things changed his mind.

He says he missed out on time as mayor because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his battle with cancer.

He tells CKTB there are still things to do including the hospital and Go train service

The municipal election will be held October 24th