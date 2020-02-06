Niagara Falls Mayor says he is not a client



The Mayor of Niagara Falls is sending out a warning after his photo was featured in an ad for a 'mature dating site.'

Jim Diodati says he has received many emails and messages about the Facebook ad which includes an unauthorized photo of him with the caption 'enjoy flirty chatting'

On his Facebook page he writes, "Please be warned.. this is a fake. This photograph of me is not being used with my permission. It is likely connected to a fraudulent account. This ad has been reported to Facebook. Please use caution and do your homework before responding to any ads. I much appreciate all of you who have reached out to let me know!"

courtesy Jim Diodati on Facebook