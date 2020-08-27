Niagara Falls mayor says social media bullying has to stop

The mayor of Niagara Falls says the name calling and bullying on social media has to stop.

Jim Diodati posting a video to his Facebook and Twitter account yesterday, announcing he is working to create a social media neutral zone where people can discuss issues without fear of criticism or name calling.

The Mayor says since the pandemic began he has been called a litany of names from ducking donkey to idiot to reckless and corrupt.

Diodati says he realizes he was elected to be a leader, and he is passionate about being upfront and taking it on the chin, but hate on his pages has to stop and 'will stop'.

He adds he is not being a 'suck' or trying to avoid criticism but enough is enough.

He asks followers on his pages to stay tuned for more details about the neutral zone.