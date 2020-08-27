Niagara Falls mayor says social media bullying has to stop
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the name calling and bullying on social media has to stop.
Jim Diodati posting a video to his Facebook and Twitter account yesterday, announcing he is working to create a social media neutral zone where people can discuss issues without fear of criticism or name calling.
The Mayor says since the pandemic began he has been called a litany of names from ducking donkey to idiot to reckless and corrupt.
Diodati says he realizes he was elected to be a leader, and he is passionate about being upfront and taking it on the chin, but hate on his pages has to stop and 'will stop'.
He adds he is not being a 'suck' or trying to avoid criticism but enough is enough.
He asks followers on his pages to stay tuned for more details about the neutral zone.
Social Media Neutral Zone 1
Enough is enough! ⚠️ Will you join me in the Social Media Neutral Zone? Stay tuned for more details. #socialmedianeutralzonePosted by Jim Diodati on Wednesday, 26 August 2020
-
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara CentreMatt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBNMatt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.