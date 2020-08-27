iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls mayor says social media bullying has to stop

Diodati video

The mayor of Niagara Falls says the name calling and bullying on social media has to stop.

Jim Diodati posting  a video to his Facebook and Twitter account yesterday, announcing he is working to create a social media neutral zone where people can discuss issues without fear of criticism or name calling.

The Mayor says since the pandemic began he has been called a litany of names from ducking donkey to idiot to reckless and corrupt.  

Diodati says he realizes he was elected to be a leader, and he is passionate about being upfront and taking it on the chin, but hate on his pages has to stop and 'will stop'.

He adds he is not being a 'suck' or trying to avoid criticism but enough is enough.

He asks followers on his pages to stay tuned for more details about the neutral zone.

 
Social Media Neutral Zone 1

Enough is enough! ⚠️ Will you join me in the Social Media Neutral Zone? Stay tuned for more details. #socialmedianeutralzone

Posted by Jim Diodati on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

