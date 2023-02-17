Niagara Falls mayor sets wheels in motion to discuss migrant issue

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is hoping to have his concerns addressed about the migrants being sent to the city.

He tells CKTB he's been in touch with MP Vance Badaway who has connected him with the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Diodati says he wants to be "part of the discussion so we can be part of the plan" to provide resources for the thousands of migrants staying in local hotels after entering Canada though an unofficial border crossing in Quebec from the U-S.

He says the migrants will need things like dental services, doctors and jobs.

Diodati says the number of migrants coming to Niagara Falls has been steadily increasing to around 3,000 since the summer because Ottawa has been relocating the migrants and booking more motel and hotel rooms.

He says it started out as 87 rooms and now they seeing numbers in the thousands.

Quebec has been pushing Ottawa to do something about the imbalance of migrants arriving in that province who then go on to await a refugee claim.