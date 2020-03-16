Niagara Falls mayor tests negative for COVID-19
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati's COVID-19 test has come back negative.
Diodati had some concerns after he and other mayors travelled to Washington at the beginning of the month for the Great Lakes Day as part of the Great Lakes Commission.
Upon returning home, he started exhibiting flu-like symptoms and went into self-isolation.
As a cancer survivor, Diodati was especially at risk of the coronavirus.
He was tested a few days ago.
In a tweet, Diodati says he is happy he does not have the virus, but says it is still important to practice social distancing.
I am pleased to inform that my test for COVID-19 came back negative and I do not have the virus. That said, it is still incumbent on each and every one of us to stay in and practice social distancing. Do your part. @NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/rsAkNkRMv9— Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) March 16, 2020
