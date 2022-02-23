Niagara Falls Mayor wants residents to report potholes across the city

The City of Niagara Falls wants residents to point out potholes across the city.

Mayor Jim Diodati reminding drivers and pedestrians that as spring nears the city has an online pothole reporting survey.

You are asked to provide an address, closest intersection, and can even upload a picture of the pothole.

https://surveys.niagarafalls.ca/s3/Pothole-Reporting-Form

With the cycle of freezing & thawing temperatures this time of year, potholes are unfortunately a problem in all cities. A reminder that potholes in @NiagaraFalls can be reported directly for staff follow up by visiting our survey link at https://t.co/GA1KhvUkfG pic.twitter.com/AnLpLTZFdz — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) February 22, 2022

There is also a reporting tool for Niagara Region roads and it can be found here https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/roads/potholes/default.aspx