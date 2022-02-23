iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls Mayor wants residents to report potholes across the city

The City of Niagara Falls wants residents to point out potholes across the city.

Mayor Jim Diodati reminding drivers and pedestrians that as spring nears the city has an online pothole reporting survey.

You are asked to provide an address, closest intersection, and can even upload a picture of the pothole.

https://surveys.niagarafalls.ca/s3/Pothole-Reporting-Form

 

There is also a reporting tool for Niagara Region roads and it can be found here https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/roads/potholes/default.aspx

