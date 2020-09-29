Niagara Falls mayor weighs in on drinking in parks and New Year's Eve

Jim Diodati says he is not suggesting people be allowed to drink in neighbourhood parks.

Diodati pointing out a media report alluding he is in favour of allowing public drinking was misleading.

He says he would like to see the process for obtaining a special event liquor licence streamlined for events held in bigger community parks like Firemen's Park or even the Niagara Parks Commission.

Meantime, the mayor says we can expect a decision possibly as soon as next week, on whether the annual New Year's Eve show in Queen Victoria Park will go ahead this year.

But Diodati adding with limits on crowds and not many bands touring right now, it doesn't look promising.