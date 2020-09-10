Niagara Falls mother sets up back-to-school protest

A mom in Niagara Falls has set up a spooky scene to protest the province's back to school plans.

Former teacher Andrea Zakel-Farrow set up Halloween decorations on her front lawn to show her displeasure.

The display includes tomb stones reading 'RIP - Custodian caught COVID while cleaning' and 'RIP - Ford's new math #'s don't add up.'

She says, "The lack of safety precautions in schools is setting us up for failure. I felt powerless, so I made this display in the hopes that it'll wake up the Ford government to realize that people will die under their plan."

Recently, officials at an Oakville elementary school confirmed a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 days before students were set to return.

Although the staff member did not come into contact with any students, they attended staff PD days last week.

Anyone who came into contact with the staff member has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days and the school was thoroughly cleaned.