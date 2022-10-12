Niagara Falls MP appointed Conservative shadow minister for tourism

Conservative Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli has been appointed to serve as Shadow Minister for Tourism.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his shadow cabinet today.

Baldinelli is calling the appointment an honour saying it's a role he is very familiar with, having served as Special Advisor on Tourism Recovery, and working with the Niagara Parks Commission for 18 years.

Poilievre also welcomed two former leadership rivals, Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis, to serve as critics in Parliament.

Aitchison will take on the housing file, while Lewis will be the party's infrastructure critic.

Members that didn't make the cut include several longtime MPs who supported other candidates in the Tory leadership race.

Here is Baldinelli's full statement:

“It is an honour for me to be appointed Shadow Minister for Tourism by our Leader Pierre Poilievre. This is a role I am very familiar with, having served earlier as Special Advisor on Tourism Recovery, and after having worked 18 years in Niagara’s tourism industry, with The Niagara Parks Commission.” “Before COVID, the travel and tourism sector represented a $105 billion industry, accounting for 2 per cent of Canada’s overall GDP. One out of every 11 jobs in Canada were directly linked to those who take part in the sharing of our incredible Canadian tourism experiences. These include travel services, accommodation, recreation and entertainment, transportation and food and beverage services. “When COVID arrived in March 2020, the Canadian travel and tourism industry was hit first, it was hit the hardest, and as we expected, it will take the longest to recover. “Reckless federal Liberal policies, such as the ArriveCan app, only further delayed the tourism recovery we so badly needed and hoped for, by deterring international visitation to Canada this past summer, all while hurting Canada’s international reputation as a globally renowned tourism destination. “As a result, according to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, full tourism recovery is not expected to be achieved in Canada, until the end of 2025. “There is a lot of work ahead and I look forward to meeting with local and national travel and tourism stakeholders on this important file, to find creative and innovative ideas to support tourism recovery in Niagara and across Canada.”