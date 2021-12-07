Niagara Falls MP calls on feds to fix 'ArriveCAN mess' at Canada's borders

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli has signed a joint letter calling for the Minister of Public Safety to fix the 'ArriveCAN mess' at Canada's borders.

The letter says that forcing double-vaccinated, and in some instances triple vaccinated, Canadians returning from the US by land to quarantine for 14 days - despite presenting federal officials with proof of vaccination is uncompassionate.

It also says it threatens their livelihoods.

The letter asks the Minister to direct the Canada Border Services to provide additional support for fully vaccinated seniors, the visually impaired and Canadians unfamiliar with the ArriveCAN app, to prevent unnecessary quarantine orders and reduce delays for travellers at the border.