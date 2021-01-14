Niagara Falls MP calls on feds to provide update on credit program aimed at helping tourism industry

Niagara Falls' MP is calling on the federal government to provide an update on a program aimed at the tourism industry.

MP and Special Advisor to the Conservative Leader on Tourism Recovery Tony Baldinelli has issued a statement asking for the details of the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program.

The program was announced at the end of November to provide pandemic support to the tourism industry and other 'highly-affected' sectors.

Baldinelli says businesses still don't know when they can apply, who will qualify, or when funding will come.

In the statement Baldinelli says, "The September 2021 timeline from the Trudeau Liberals to vaccinate the majority of Canadians means another summer tourism season is now at risk. This Liberal government needs to take action now before more businesses close and more jobs are lost."