Niagara Falls MP calls on feds to provide update on credit program aimed at helping tourism industry
Niagara Falls' MP is calling on the federal government to provide an update on a program aimed at the tourism industry.
MP and Special Advisor to the Conservative Leader on Tourism Recovery Tony Baldinelli has issued a statement asking for the details of the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program.
The program was announced at the end of November to provide pandemic support to the tourism industry and other 'highly-affected' sectors.
Baldinelli says businesses still don't know when they can apply, who will qualify, or when funding will come.
In the statement Baldinelli says, "The September 2021 timeline from the Trudeau Liberals to vaccinate the majority of Canadians means another summer tourism season is now at risk. This Liberal government needs to take action now before more businesses close and more jobs are lost."
-
Donald Trump's Second ImpeachmentMatt Holmes Speaks with Stefan Dolgert - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding Donald Trump's second impeachment
-
Impact Stay at Home Order and Latest State of Emergency Will Have on Local Businesses/Business Owner ConcernsMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire – Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding impact stay at home order and state of emergency will have on local businesses in Niagara
-
Vaccine Equity Neeeded for Niagara/Vaccine Roll OutMatt Holmes Speaks with Sam Oosterhoff - Niagara West MPP regarding vaccine equity needed for Niagara region