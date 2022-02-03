Niagara Falls MP congratulates new federal Conservative party interim leader

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli is congratulating the federal Conservative party's new interim leader.

“Congratulations to my colleague Candice Bergen on her election to be our Interim Leader for the Conservative Party of Canada. Candice has tremendous experience and credentials as a parliamentarian, having served as both House Leader and Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party, since I was first elected in October 2019."

The Conservative politician says Bergen will do an incredible job uniting Conservatives, so they can effectively move forward, and present Canadians with an alternative to the "reckless, divisive, and irresponsible policies and lack of leadership from the Trudeau Liberals."

When asked if Baldinelli voted to keep Erin O'Toole on as leader or not, he said he does not comment on internal caucus matters.



"As you may know, the leadership vote yesterday was conducted by secret ballot during national caucus, where the convention of caucus confidentiality applies. Ultimately, the Conservative caucus made their decision yesterday, and as a caucus they stand united behind new Conservative Interim Leader Candice Bergen. "

