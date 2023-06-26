Niagara Falls MP 'disturbed' by killers transfer to medium security prison

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli says he is disturbed that Mark Smich was moved to a medium security prison.

The Conservative MP recently introduced a private members bill that would require all dangerous offenders and mass murders be permanently placed in maximum security facilities.

Baldinelli says, “I am deeply disturbed to see this perplexing pattern within the federal justice system that needs to be quickly addressed. Vile monster criminals like Paul Bernardo and Mark Smich should both be in maximum-security prison for the rest of their lives for the brutal and unspeakable crimes they committed against their victims."

Smich and Dellen Millard, killed 23-year-old Laura Babcock in 2012 and also went on to kill Tim Bosma after taking him and his truck for a test drive.

Baldinelli adds, “C-342 is a commonsense solution to an obvious problem. Conservatives call on all political parties to support C-342 at the earliest opportunity in the Fall, and we demand the Trudeau Government to immediately reverse the harmful CSC decisions and put Paul Bernardo and Mark Smich back in maximum-security prison for the rest of their miserable lives.”