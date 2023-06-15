Niagara Falls MP introduces bill to keep dangerous offenders in maximum security

Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli has introduced a Private Member's Bill that would keep dangerous offenders in maximum-security prison.

The Conservative says Bill C-342 would require that all court-ordered dangerous offenders and mass murderers be permanently assigned a maximum-security classification.

Baldinelli says, “Monsters like Paul Bernardo are getting out of maximum-security prisons because of soft-on-crime Liberal legislation. Bill C-342 will ensure these vile and dangerous mass murderers and violent criminals remain in a maximum-security prison, where they belong.”

Bernardo has been transferred to a medium security facility in Quebec and there have been many calls for Corrections Services Canada to explain the move but they have cited privacy issues and have not given a reason for the transfer.