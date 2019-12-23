Niagara Falls MP named Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport

It looks like Niagara MPs will be keeping a close eye on transportation.

Newly elected Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli has been named Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport.

He will work with the Conservative Shadow Minister of Transport, Todd Doherty.

“I am pleased and honoured to have been named the Conservative Deputy Shadow Minister for Transport”, said Mr. Baldinelli. “There are many important federal transportation policy matters both local to Niagara, and across our great country. This will be a busy portfolio with a lot of opportunity for policy advancement, as well as needed oversight over this government’s proposed future transportation initiatives. I am excited to get work on these issues with my colleagues.”

The announcement follows St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle being named Parliamentary Assistant to Transportation Minister.

He will work alongside MP Mark Garneau, who is Minister of Transportation.

To read more on that story, click here.

