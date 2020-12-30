Niagara Falls MPP calls on province to provide staffing support for Oakwood Park Lodge
Niagara Falls NDP MPP is calling for Red Cross support for a long-term care facility dealing with an outbreak.
Wayne Gates says he has heard of at least 21 deaths at Oakwood Park Lodge where more than 200 staff members and residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Niagara Health has taken over temporary management of the facility.
"The hospital has done what it can by taking over management, but frankly they can only do so much. We have outbreaks in our Niagara Falls Hospital we can't afford to spread staff too thin." Gates says. "The Ford government has the money sitting in its bank account, we need it today at Oakwood Park Lodge to send in more staff. Not tomorrow, not next week - we need it today. We cannot wait another day. If there's unspent funding or staffing available they must be sent to Niagara immediately to save lives in Oakwood Park Lodge and other outbreaks in the region."
Earlier this week Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji said staffing has been a struggle for the facility while balancing infection control.
Hirji added the rate of infection has slowed a great deal, but it is too early to say it is under control.
