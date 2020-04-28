Niagara Falls MPP wants essential workers who get COVID to get WSIB coverage

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates has put forward legislation that if passed would protect employees who continue to work during the pandemic with WSIB coverage if they get sick with the virus.

Gates says it would retroactively ensure that frontline healthcare workers and workers in essential businesses will receive presumptive WSIB coverage.

He says any worker who contracts COVID-19 in an essential or healthcare workplace, or has any physical or mental health injuries relating to the virus, would be presumed to have suffered that injury in the workplace and would be eligible for benefits.

The legislation is retroactive to the first known case of COVID-19 and would overturn cases were workers have been denied coverage.