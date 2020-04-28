iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls MPP wants essential workers who get COVID to get WSIB coverage

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates has put forward legislation that if passed would protect employees who continue to work during the pandemic with WSIB coverage if they get sick with the virus.

Gates says it would retroactively ensure that frontline healthcare workers and workers in essential businesses will receive presumptive WSIB coverage.

He says any worker who contracts COVID-19 in an essential or healthcare workplace, or has any physical or mental health injuries relating to the virus, would be presumed to have suffered that injury in the workplace and would be eligible for benefits.

The legislation is retroactive to the first known case of COVID-19 and would overturn cases were workers have been denied coverage.

"We must ensure that any worker who gets sick has access to benefits that allow them to stay home, rest and recuperate without going hungry or facing eviction. We have no time to waste, this is an emergency and we must act. That’s why I'm proud to introduce a bill that will retroactively give presumptive coverage to every worker in Ontario working on the frontlines of the pandemic,” said Gates.

“These workers have risked their lives to be there for us, its time this Government was there for them. By allowing them to have presumptive coverage for COVID-19 we can legally ensure the WSIB provides support for these courageous working women and men.”

