NIAGARA FALLS | NDP's Wayne Gates re-elected

Wayne Gates will stay on as the MPP for Niagara Falls.

Gates, who is a member of the NDP received 48% of the vote.

He was first elected in a by-election in February 2014, and re-elected in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Prior to entering provincial politics, Gates was a City Councillor for the City of Niagara Falls and President of a Unifor local.

He served as NDP critic for Health and Safety and WSIB.

Gates was running against Ashley Waters for the Liberals, and Regional Councillor Bob Gale.

Gale came in second place with 36% of the vote, while Waters took a distant third place.

Elsewhere, NDP Jeff Burch won a tight race in Niagara Centre.

NDP Jennie Stevens returns in St. Catharines as MPP.

And Sam Oosterhoff remains the lone PC elected in the region as he handily won the seat in Niagara West.