Niagara Falls one of eight Canadian scenic sites on Nutella labels

Niagara Falls is now one of eight Canadian scenic sites on jars of the hazelnut spread Nutella.

Nutella held a contest called "Savour the Beauty of Canada", and created eight different labels for their product.

The Northern Lights, the Rocky Mountains, and some scenic lakes were all featured, but the big favourite of the Niagara Region, and the only Ontario destination, is the Niagara Falls label.

This caught the attention of Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati who joined CKTB on The Drive to express his excitement.

“Check out the sweet labels on these limited editions Niagara Falls Nutella jars! My kids confirmed the (Niagara Falls) Nutella does, in fact, taste better than the original!” said Diodati.

With $30,000 in prizes available in the Savour The Beauty of Canada Contest, which runs until the end of September, fans can enter on nutella.com.